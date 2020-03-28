|
Peggy Heuer
1931 - 2020Margaret Louise "Peggy" Heuer died in San Francisco on March 10, 2020, at the age of 88. She was a lifelong resident of the city, born there July 13, 1931. She attended The Hamlin School in San Francisco, then Stanford University and secretarial school after that. For 40 years she spent a long and enjoyable career in the financial services industry, beginning as a stockbroker with Reynolds Securities and retiring as Associate Vice President, Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley. In her free time she loved discovering new restaurants and rooting for her favorite 49ers team. She was the daughter of William Heuer and Audrey Roemer Crouch Heuer. Peggy is survived by a circle of loved friends and family, including Jeff Dunker and his wife Gary (and their daughter Jennifer Dunker Hoyos (husband Samuel) and their children; Susan Dunker (wife of the late John Dunker) and their son Christopher (wife Michele) and their daughter Julie Dunker and their children. She will be laid to rest next to her mother at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Colma at a later date. For those who desire, memorials to the SF SPCA or to are suggested.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020