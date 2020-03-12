|
Peggy J. Montgomery
1924-2020Passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 at the age of 95.
Born in San Jose, CA, to Don Montgomery and Dorothy Rankin Montgomery, Peggy grew up in Paradise, CA and graduated from Chico High School. In 1951 she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of California, Berkeley.
During WWII she served as a Navy "Wave" stationed here in San Francisco. Post war, she pursued a role as Service Club Director for the US Army Special Services in Germany, treasuring her time and friendships made in Hohenfels and Stuttgart.
Upon return, Peggy, began a long career working in Public Relations and Personnel Management. Her professional experiences included working for KTVU-TV, Young and Rubicam, AAMES, and Pat Franklyn and Associates, becoming Co-Owner of Pat Franklyn Associates toward the end of her career.
Ever active in the community, Peggy was a member of PEO Sorority, GR Chapter in San Francisco. She treasured her "Sisters" and the PEO mission. She was also a long time member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon, and on many service projects, as well as participating in the weekly Senior programs.
Peggy was dear to many and will be missed! A celebration of her life will take place at Calvary Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, March 17 at 2 p.m. All are welcome to celebrate Peggy, her gracious style and love of life!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020