Penelope Reppas Rhoads
January 29, 2020We are grieved to announce the passing of our mother Penny. She was the light of our lives and will be missed by her family and many friends. Penny had a spark of life and infectious optimism. In her world, anything was possible.
Penny was born in New York City, the first child of immigrants, Vasiliki and Spiros Reppas, from the Peloponnese in Greece. She lived with her aunt in Greece in the early years of her childhood and then returned to live with the family in PA and Atlantic City, NJ before moving to San Francisco in 1934. Father Spiro had a barbershop in the Leamington Hotel in downtown Oakland and Vasiliki ran the family restaurant.
After Penny graduated from Fremont High School in Oakland, she entered a contest to design a menu for the Cliff House Restaurant in San Francisco. Her artistic talents were recognized and she was awarded a full scholarship to attend the California College of Arts and Crafts. Unfortunately, her father passed suddenly, and as the eldest child, she was committed to help support the family. Vasiliki went to work as a "Rosie" in the shipyards and Penny worked in the administrative offices at the Oakland Army Base.
In 1947, after many wonderful dates and boyfriends in the military, Penny met the love of her life, George David (Dave) Rhoads at a USO dance at the Alameda Officers Club. Dave was an Army Air Corps pilot, who flew C47 troop carriers.
Following Dave's graduation from college in Mechanical Engineering, the young couple settled in Redwood City. Penny worked as a loan officer for American Trust, commuting to the City on the train.
When she and Dave started a family, Penny became a full-time Mom. They built a home in Palomar Park, Redwood City. By 1960 they had three children Stephanie, Jeffrey and Demetria. Penny was a commensurate entertainer and legendary cook of Greek and international fare. She loved hosting parties with their many friends. She was known for her fashion designing, sewing her own wardrobe as well as creating elegant dresses for both of her daughters' weddings.
By the mid 60's Dave joined Lockheed Missiles and Space in Palo Alto ultimately retiring as a Senior Material Scientist. Penny chose to become active in the community as one of the early members of the Peninsula Hills Women's Club where she served as President, and also Palomar Park Garden Club.
Being children of the Depression, Penny and Dave were resourceful and self-reliant. Most of their home furnishings were treasures found at auctions and antique shops. They had a particular love for Asian antiquities. Trained in Ikebana, Penny's beautiful flower arrangements won many design competitions. In addition she was an accomplished artist and painter, with an eye for color and the ability to visualize beauty in the simplicity of nature.
By the time Dave retired from Lockheed in 1989, the children had completed college and started families of their own. Penny and Dave designed and built a Japanese-influenced home in Meadow Vista near Auburn. They met new friends in their neighborhood, through the Auburn Aviation Club and Auburn Symphony. Their home was the meeting place for the extended family, a site for the celebration of holidays, and family and friend milestones. They also traveled widely in these years throughout Europe and Asia.
In 2013 Penny and Dave moved to Rossmoor. Dave passed away in 2015. Her siblings Mike, Helen and George predeceased her. She is survived by Stephanie and Rodger Bickham, Jeffrey and Ann Rhoads, their children Alexa and Evan Meagher, David and Amy Kristofferson, and Demetria and Dr. Jon Scott,their children Andrew, fiancée Caroline, and Alexandra and Chris Draper. Penny celebrated the birth of her first great grandchild, Ada (Evan and Alexa).
Penny will forever be remembered as a beautiful woman and eternal optimist who always saw the good in those around her.
A memorial celebration is planned in Waterford in March 28. Donations may be given in her honor to www.42ndstmoon.org, and www.resilientshore.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020