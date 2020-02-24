|
|
Peter C. AndresenPeter Christian Andresen passed away peacefully at a hospice facility recently in San Francisco at age 79. The cause of death was a stroke and long-term complications of prostate cancer.
Peter came to San Francisco over 50 years ago to pursue a career in investment management. He worked for Wells Fargo Bank from 1974 to 1984.
He then moved to NorCal Mutual Insurance Company where he managed their new internal investment department from 1984 to 1988.
In 1988, when Northern Trust Bank of California opened their San Francisco office, Peter served as their first portfolio manager.
In 1994, Peter left Northern Trust to work for Scudder, Stevens and Clark as manager of their west coast insurance business. He remained with Scudder until 1999, when the firm was acquired by a European insurance company.
He returned to Northern Trust from 2003 to 2009.
Throughout his career, Peter had many happy years dealing with both personal and institutional clients.
Funeral arrangements will be private and he will be buried at a national military cemetery.
Peter is survived by his loving wife, Jean, son, Christian, stepdaughter, Sara, and four beautiful grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's name to CPMC - Coming Home Hospice of San Francisco, 115 Diamond St., SF 94114.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020