Peter King Arpin, Jr October 27, 1943 – May 4, 2019 Peter passed away peacefully in Trail, BC, Canada with his daughter, Katriona Auerbach and his dear friend, Ingeborg "Inky" Leavell lovingly at his side.



Pete was born in Florence, North Carolina and raised in the Montclair neighborhood of Oakland. He attended Oakland Technical HS and was graduated from Skyline HS. An avid swimmer, Pete was a lifeguard at and manager of the Montclair Swim Club, a member of the Dolphin Swim Club of San Francisco, and a swim instructor in Oahu, Hawaii. He moved to the Sproule Creek community outside Nelson, BC where he lived the remainder of his life. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Michael Donovan Arpin and is survived by his daughter, Katriona of Prince George, BC, sister, Toni Lajoie Connors of Alameda, and nephew, Martin "Marty" Donovan Lajoie of Santa Rosa.



Details of Pete's Celebration of Life, which will be held on his property in Sproule Creek, will be announced in the near future.

