|
|
Peter Donald Ashe
February 12, 1932 - December 16, 2019Peter was born in San Francisco on February 12, 1932 to Irene and Francis Ashe. The youngest of eight, he was preceded in death by his siblings Mary Jane, Francis, Cyril, Barbara, Joan, Joseph and Michael. He is survived by Helen, his loving wife of over 60 years; daughters Cynthia (Jed), Michelle (Bill) and Lisa; granddaughters Cassandra (Andrew) and Devan; and many nieces and nephews.
A lifelong San Franciscan, Peter attended St. Monica's, followed by St. Ignatius HS ('49). He graduated from USF with a BA in English, where he later completed his JD. He was admitted to the California State Bar in 1969 and earned a Masters from SF State in the 1980s.
A First Lieutenant in the US Army, Peter served as a guided missile officer in England during the Korea conflict. In his 43-year career with the SF Recreation and Parks Department, he rose from playground director (McKinley, St. Mary's Park) to assistant superintendent of recreation. He was a member and chair of the Board of Trustees of the SF Employees' Retirement System. He maintained a private law practice, focusing on pension and retirement law. He was Regent Emeritus with Hanna Boys Center and a longtime parishioner and choir member at Holy Name of Jesus Church.
Peter hated ties and dress shirts. He was a voracious reader, strong swimmer and terrible golfer. A lifelong Democrat, he avidly followed and debated politics. He loved music and found comfort in singing. He proudly nurtured his eccentricities, much to his daughters' chagrin. He loved his wife (AKA "Big Red"), daughters, and granddaughters more than life itself, cherishing summer vacations at Russian River and Lake Tahoe. Upon retirement, he and Helen traveled abroad extensively. A man of great integrity and the highest principles, he was a knowledgeable resource and reassuring sounding board to family and friends; a diligent mentor to those starting their careers; and a fierce advocate for his colleagues and clients. Above all, he was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.
Visitation: Thursday, December 26, beginning at 4pm, and rosary at 7pm, at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Memorial Mass: Friday, December 27, 11am, Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1555 39th Avenue, San Francisco. Donations may be made in Peter's name to Hanna Boys Center (www.hannacenter.org/how-to-give/donate/) or .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019