|
|
Peter S. Balestrieri
April 24, 1940 - March 24, 2020Peter Salvatore Balestrieri born April 24, 1940 beloved husband, father, nonno and uncle passed away March 24, 2020 after struggling with recent health issues. He is survived by his wife JoAnn, his children Steven (Maria), Jon (Denise), Nicole (Michael), his grandchildren Victoria, Francesca and Nicholas, his brother Robert and his nephew Brian, his brother and sister in law Ron and Linda Grawert and their sons Marc, Keith and Michael. Peter is preceded in death by his parents Frank Balestrieri and Patrina (Cancilla) Balestrieri.
He attended St. Vincent De Paul grammar school, class of 1953, St. Ignatius College Preparatory, class of 1957, where he excelled on the debate team, was the head cheerleader, when it was still an all-boys school, and the University of San Francisco. He was an accomplished piano player and played in a local band for several years. He met the love of his life at the age of 15, JoAnn Lucia, who he vowed to marry one day. He made good on that promise just 5 years later.
He was a salesman in the wholesale produce business for most of his life, first with his father in the family business, and then with John DeMartini and Carcioni Fresh Produce. He made many lasting friendships with his suppliers, always giving them quality personal care and attention.
Peter and JoAnn raised their three children in Westlake where they were active parishioners at Our Lady of Mercy. He was a member of the Westlake Catholic Men's Club; chairing the cioppino dinner, and helping with the famous OLM festival among many others. He always said that raising his children in Westlake was the best time of his life.
He was a family man who savored the simple things in life; spending time with his wife, his kids and his grandchildren, a good glass of scotch or red wine, fishing, hiking and playing bocce ball. He was a long-time member of the San Mateo Elks Lodge and was also a member of a hiking group. Peter had a fantastic sense of humor; he could tell a joke and have you laughing even before the punchline.
A private service and burial will take place on Thursday, April 16. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2020