Peter Maitland Bell
Sep 25, 1963 - Sep 17, 2019Peter Maitland Bell, born September 25, 1963, to Louis Hemenway Bell and Anne McKenzie Bell, died at home September 17, 2019 of stomach cancer. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Alicia Mayorga, stepson Larry Lancaster, his mother, sister Katherine Spinner, brother Christopher Bell, nieces Kenzie and Gaven Bell, and his late brother Andrew's partner Theresa Pellow-McCauley and nephew Max McCauley.
Peter was a graduate of Albany High School, and receive degrees in the biological sciences from UC Berkeley, University of Chicago, and Yale University. Peter returned to the Bay Area in 1998, and began a career in network administration, a career that included 10 years with La Clinica, a group of community health care clinics based in Oakland. Peter's passion for social justice led him to work with a non-profit, Info-Med, and he made trips to Bolivia and Cuba in support of the organization's work.
A memorial service will be held November 29, 2019 at 4pm at Leona Lodge, 4444 Mountain Blvd, Oakland, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019