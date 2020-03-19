Home

Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
Peter Brandt

Peter Brandt Obituary
Peter John Brandt

July 25, 1942 February 27, 2020

Brandt, Peter John (Ret. S.F.F.D.) In Walnut Creek February 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness surrounded by his dedicated family. Born in San Francisco July 25, 1942. Loving son of the late Fred and Lorraine Brandt, brother of Rick (dec.), Sharon (dec.), Lynn McCann (dec.), Kent (dec.), and Dee Warren. He was raised in San Francisco, attended St. Paul's Grammar School, and graduated from Polytechnic High School.
Beloved husband of Peggy Brandt for 56 years, devoted father of Tamara Brown (dec.) (David) Stacie Simpson (Randy) Peter Jr. (Trina) Shannon (Jennifer) and loving "Papa Pete" to Brendin, Jack, and Calan Brown, Taylor and Jordan Simpson, Alexandra Murphy (Brian), Lance and Garrett Brandt, Jessica, Savannah, Maxwell, Cameron, and Riley Brandt, Alyssa and Paige Ferrari.
Peter was a 30 yr. veteran of the San Francisco Fire Department. He appreciated long-lasting friendships with Alice Glynn, Gwen Brandt, Michael Warren, many grammar school classmates, and numerous S.F.F.D. good friends.
He will be loved and missed by his 15 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the S.F. Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation located at 1139 Mission St. S.F. CA 94103. Express condolences at: oakparkhillschapel.com


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
