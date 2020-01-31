|
Peter Charles BusalacchiAge 83 passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Carol Ann Busalacchi; devoted father of David (Tracy), Bryant (Deb) and Peter Jr. (Yvette); grandfather of Matteo, Dominic, Kaley, Ashley, Colby, Kyle, Melissa, Spencer and Tyler. Son of the late Joseph and Katherine Busalacchi; brother of the late Josephine Marioni. Peter is also survived by sister-in-laws, Barbara Corbelli and Cathy Barranti and nieces and nephews.
Peter enjoyed spending time with Bonnie Bagnani the last few years. He will miss his friends at the green jacket (Marino Pieretti) lunches, SSF Elks Tuesday night dinners and working with Ron Bland and his team.
Family and friends may visit Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5-7pm and attend a Vigil Service at 7:30pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 7th at 10:30am at Our Lady of Angels Church, 1721 Hillside Dr., Burlingame. Committal Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020