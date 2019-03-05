Peter Robert Domenici January 3, 1934 – February 19, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Peter Domenici, at his home in Larkspur, on February 19, 2019, at the age of 85.

Peter was born in San Francisco, January 3, 1934 to Pietro and Adelina, he grew up in the Marina District, along with his sister, Queena. In 1967 Peter moved to Marin County and continued to live there until his death.

He attended St Vincent De Paul Elementary School, St. Ignatius College Preparatory and University of San Francisco before receiving his degree in merchandising from City College of San Francisco.

He served in the U. S. Army for four years, first at Fort Carson in Colorado and concluded his service at Fort Ord in Monterey, California. He returned to civilian life, working in the family business at Emporio Lucchese in North Beach. After the family sold this business, he went on to open Peter Domenici's men's clothing store on Stockton Street, just two blocks away from the original family business.

In 1970 he opened The Tailored Man in Downtown San Francisco. It went on to become one of the most prestigious men's clothing stores in the United States. Peter had clients coming from all over the world to purchase clothes from him directly, making him one of the most respected men's clothiers nationwide.

After retirement he returned to the clothing business part-time, joining his friend and colleague, Gene Hiller, and his exclusive team in their Sausalito location.

Peter was preceded in death by his daughter, Elena, and his son, Peter Jr.



Peter is survived by his three loving daughters, Marilyn (Ron), Laurine (Jim) and Leah (Jered); by his beloved sister, Queena; grandchildren, Jeffrey, (Rachel), Zachary, Matthew and Emma Knudsen; Peter, Nicholas and Talia Domenici; Nicholas Ohner and Arden Jones; nieces Desiree Miles and Michelle Lubey and their children.

A Celebration of Peter's Life will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, March 13, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 373 Bon Air Road, Greenbrae.

In lieu of flowers please make your donations to CASA at CaliforniaCasa.org.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019