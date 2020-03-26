|
|
Peter George Garabedian
March 17, 1927 - March 18, 2020Peter George Garabedian was born on March 17, 1927 in Somerville, Massachusetts where he lived with his three sisters and parents until he joined the Navy during World War II in 1944 at the age of 17. His parents were survivors of the 1915 – 1917 Armenian Genocide. After the War, he graduated from the University of Redlands on the GI Bill and earned his PhD in Sociology from University of Washington. Dr. Garabedian taught at several universities before arriving at San Francisco State in 1968, where he taught sociology and criminology and conducted research until 1992. He was a beloved father and husband who adored his sons, Noah and Raffi, and his wife, Samuela Evans. He is survived as well by his youngest sister and many nieces and nephews.
Warm-hearted and generous, with the most engaging smile, Peter loved baseball, music (especially jazz), books (lent them very reluctantly), spicy food, beer, history, cooking (Jacques Pepin), barbeques, Moody Beach, Maine, and spending time with friends. He was deeply steeped in Armenian history, writing his family memoir, having ten boxes of his family's letters and documents translated from Armenian. He died at home in Berkeley with his family the morning after his 93rd birthday on March 18, 2020.
Donations in Peter's memory may be made to: The California Jazz Conservatory, www.cjc.edu; The Berkeley Food Pantry, www.berkeleyfoodpantry.org; or to your favorite progressive cause.
A celebration of Peter's life will take place once we can practice social closeness again. If you'd like to hear Peter narrate his family's story, log in at: https://archive.storycorps.org/search/interviews/?q=Peter+Garabedian
Share memories at: www.mountainviewcemetery.org /obituaries/ PETER-GARABEDIAN? obId=12494703
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020