April 26, 1960 - September 3, 2019Peter M. Grossman Apr 26, 1960 - Sept 3, 2019 Peter Martin Grossman, born in San Jose, passed away after a frustrating battle with memory loss on September 3rd, near his home in Lucerne, CA. Peter was born to parents William "Bill" and Madge Grossman on April 26, 1960. He is survived by his sons, William and Barry, their mother, Linda, his sister, Stacey, and the many people whose lives he touched. Peter loved telling stories and was likely an outstanding character in many others. There will be a service on Saturday September 21st at St. John's Episcopal Church in Ross, CA at 1 p.m., where we hope to hear many more stories to remember our wonderful Peter.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 13 to Sept. 18, 2019