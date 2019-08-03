Home

Peter Hontalas

Peter John Hontalas

June 8, 1934 – June 27, 2019

Peter Hontalas passed away surrounded by family and dear friends of Laguna Honda. Born in SF to Ioannis and Vasiliki Hontalas, he was the youngest with five siblings (George, Kyriakoula, Katherine, Gus, Nick). He graduated from Mission HS in 1952 where he was the student body president and an All City football player. He attended City College prior to entering the grocery business. Peter is survived by two children, Kathy and Nick, and their families. He was a beloved uncle to several nieces and nephews. The family appreciates the care that the Laguna Honda staff gave to Peter for the last six years. Donations may be sent to the Laguna Honda Gift Fund.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
