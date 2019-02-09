Peter A. Kingas 11/19/1921 - 12/21/2018 Peter A. Kingas, 97, of San Francisco, died peacefully at home on December 21, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Stella Stavros Kingas for 69 years.



Peter grew up during the Great Depression in a Greek-American family that prioritized hard work and helping others.

He lived a life full of adventure and discovery. Peter was a proud WWII veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the predecessor to the CIA. As an Air and Sea Dispatcher, he conducted operational missions of men and supplies into enemy-held ground and was awarded three Bronze Stars. Peter was a 32nd Degree Mason, with 50 years of service, and a longtime member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), San Diego.



Peter's life was long and touched the lives of many others. He was spirited, active and generous right to the very end. It broke our hearts to lose him, but he did not go alone; a part of us went with him when God called him home. No services were held.



Though death ends a life, it does not end relationships. Peter will be lovingly remembered by all those who knew him. The family suggests you remember him by extending simple acts of kindness to those around you.

