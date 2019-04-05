Resources More Obituaries for Peter Lind Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter Lind

Obituary Condolences Flowers Peter Michael Lind Jun 6, 1928 - Mar 27, 2019 Peter passed away on March 27, 2019 at 12:20 AM with his youngest daughter Alison by his side, holding his hand. Peter was born in London, England on June 6th, 1928, attended Charterhouse Preparatory School in Guildford, City and Guilds College at London University, served in the military for two years in the Royal Horse Artillery and also learned to fly with the RAF, then attended Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts where he met his future wife, Bonnie Milne. They left for life in England after a Bermuda honeymoon and settled down giving birth to two girls, Susanne and Nancy, in Surrey, England. The U.S. beckoned him to go back to live there, and they emigrated to California through Canada where they spent a year waiting for the quota to open up for Englishmen to emigrate. Two more children were born in San Francisco, Michael and Alison. He retired after 40 years with Labcon North America where he was awarded a patent which impacted the plastics industry worldwide.



Life was very full with lots of overseas travel, family skiing trips to Tahoe, belonging to a dance group, family trips to Carmel Beach, deep involvement with many international groups to host foreign visitors and university exchange students, involvement in a vintage car club with many concours and tours, support and subscriptions to the SF Symphony series and Opera seasons—music was a big part of his life. He was an avid and very talented photographer who delighted in taking photographs. His artistic eye was always able to capture the essence of an event, person or place he was visiting.



Our family wants to thank the very caring, loving and attentive aides at the Primrose Memory facility who were always present when needed with their gentle touch, comfort and concern. Donations may be made in Peter Lind's name to The Primrose Living Fund, at Primrose, 2080 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa, 95403, or St. Joseph Memorial Hospice Inc, 439 College Av. Santa Rosa, 95401. A memorial will be held at a later date in May.



