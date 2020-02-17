|
|
Peter Jason Locke
June 9, 1945 - February 12, 2020Peter Jason Locke, a banker, golfer, Yankee fan, son, uncle, husband, father, grandfather and dog lover passed away at home in Orinda, CA following a long battle with cancer.
Peter was born in Jamaica, Queens, NY, June, 9, 1945, the son of Martha Von Oehsen Locke and Paul William Locke. He grew up in Garden City, NY graduating from Garden City High School where he played varsity football and baseball. He graduated Cum Laude from Dartmouth College in 1967 where he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity and Dragon Senior Society, and learned his love of skiing.
He attended University of Pennsylvania Law School before entering Naval O.C.S. in Newport, RI. He served as a Lt. (jg) Line Officer from 1968 - 1970. Among his many other duties aboard the U.S.S. Massey, he proudly served as the official "Ice Cream Officer." Peter then graduated from Columbia University School of Business in 1971 with an MBA in Finance.
Peter began his 30-year career at Citibank as a Banker in Citibank's Media Communications Group. From 1979 through 1981, Peter served as Chairman and CEO of Miami National Bank in Miami, FL, before relocating to San Francisco and accepting a position as Managing Director of Citibank's Corporate Banking Division. He retired in 2001. He will be remembered by his colleagues as a wonderful mentor who took great care in how he developed and supported his people.
He was a longtime board member and Chairman of the Board of Family Aid for Catholic Education (F.A.C.E.). Before his illness he served as a director of Sutter Health and MVC Capital. In his spare time, he tutored youth at KIPP Charter Schools in San Francisco.
Peter met the love of his life, Tina, in New York and asked her to marry him on their first date. They were married for 43 years and had two wonderful daughters, Bailey and Christie. He was a devoted father and husband and was very close with both of his girls. He especially enjoyed his newest role as grandfather, or "Petie", as he was lovingly called by Ellie, Charlie and Charlotte. Most recently, he was happiest sitting in his chair, with a very dry martini and his three babies in his lap.
A lover of golf, Peter had been a member of the Cherry Valley Club in Garden City, NY, The Creek in Locust Valley, NY, La Gorce Country Club in Miami Beach, FL, Wequetonsing Golf Club in Wequetonsing, MI, Orinda Country Club in Orinda, CA and Punta Mita Golf Club in Punta Mita, Mexico. Even throughout his illness, he spent every possible minute on the golf course with friends, family or even by himself.
Peter cherished the many friendships he developed over the years and will be remembered for his loyalty, goodwill and sense of humor. Peter is survived by wife, Tina, daughters Bailey Flynn and Christie Goodhand, son-in-laws, Taylor Flynn and Andrew Goodhand, grandchildren Ellie and Charlie Flynn and Charlotte Goodhand, brother Stephen Locke as well as many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 28th at 11am at Santa Maria Church in Orinda, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Peter's honor to BeTheMatch.org and the Boston Foundation for Sight.
