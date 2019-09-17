San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Peter Vincent Looney

Peter Vincent Looney of Gneeveguilla, Co. Kerry, Ireland died peacefully with his family and friends at his side on September 15, 2019. He was the cherished husband of the late Mary Looney for 46 years. He is predeceased by his parents, Tim and Bridgit Looney, and his siblings, Sheila, Eileen, Johnny, Nora and Brendan. He is survived by his 3 children Marie Woods (Kieran), Tim Looney and Theresa Naughton (Kevin) and 3 cherished grandchildren Theresa, Deirdre and Sean Woods. He is also lived on through his siblings Teresa, Kate and Tim and many nieces and nephews in the US, Ireland and England.

Pete left a lasting impression on many people's lives with his quick wit and kind nature. If he couldn't fix it, nobody could. He was a long-time member of the United Irish Cultural Center and a retired employee of San Francisco State University.

All are invited to visit on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10am at St. Cecilia Church, 2555 17th Ave., SF (at Vicente) and attend a Funeral Mass starting at 11:30am. Burial at Holy Cross cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's name can be directed to UCSF Medical Center - Parnassus.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
