Peter Maiorana
Peter GaspareMaiorana, Sr.

Passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 at the age of 80 with all his family around. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra. He is the adoring father of three children; Pete Jr., Gina (Al), Robert (Krista). Caring Nonu to Bradley, Ryan and two great granddaughters, Thea and Eva. Peter was born to Gaspare and Jennie Maiorana, and beloved brother to the late Pauline McLaughlin.
He was the life of the party playing his trumpet and Peter was the monarch of his family .
Family and friends are encouraged to contact Peter's daughter Gina 925-260-9989 for more information on how you may participate. The funeral will be a private ceremony.
Peter will be tremendously missed by everyone who knew him



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
