Peter Clark McElmury
July 27, 1946 - December 17, 2019Peter Clark McElmury passed way with his loved ones by his side on December 17, 2019. He was 73 years old. Peter was a U.S. Marine Corp Vietnam Veteran. He graduated from San Francisco State University, and had received his MBA from Webster University. He was a happy retired man, and was a member of SF NERT, Richmond Rod & Gun Club, SF Model Yacht Club, SF Amateur Radio Club, and SF Auxiliary Communications Service. He led the 2Meter Critical Mass ham radio practices at Spreckels Lake, and regular Ham radio volunteer for several citywide events.
Peter is survived by his wife Patricia, son Daniel (Viktoriya), granddaughter Charlie, brother Scott (Elaine) McElmury, sister Susan (Daryl) Bitter, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
Friends may visit after 2pm with a Celebration of Life at 3pm on Saturday, January 25th at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City. Reception will follow.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020