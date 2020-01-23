San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter McElmury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter McElmury


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peter McElmury Obituary
Peter Clark McElmury

July 27, 1946 - December 17, 2019

Peter Clark McElmury passed way with his loved ones by his side on December 17, 2019. He was 73 years old. Peter was a U.S. Marine Corp Vietnam Veteran. He graduated from San Francisco State University, and had received his MBA from Webster University. He was a happy retired man, and was a member of SF NERT, Richmond Rod & Gun Club, SF Model Yacht Club, SF Amateur Radio Club, and SF Auxiliary Communications Service. He led the 2Meter Critical Mass ham radio practices at Spreckels Lake, and regular Ham radio volunteer for several citywide events.
Peter is survived by his wife Patricia, son Daniel (Viktoriya), granddaughter Charlie, brother Scott (Elaine) McElmury, sister Susan (Daryl) Bitter, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
Friends may visit after 2pm with a Celebration of Life at 3pm on Saturday, January 25th at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City. Reception will follow.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now