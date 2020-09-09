Peter Musto

Peter Johnson Musto



Peter Johnson Musto, fifth generation San Franciscan, died of heart complications four months shy of his 80th birthday on Saturday, September 5 at California Pacific Medical Center.



Born to Joseph Clarence and Kathleen Johnson Musto on January 13, 1941, Peter graduated from Middlesex School in Concord, MA and received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Stanford University.



Subsequently, Peter moved to Russian Hill and embarked on a career with Coldwell Banker at their original offices at 57 Sutter Street. Following Coldwell Banker, Peter moved on to join the Joseph Musto Estate Company, his family's real estate holdings, eventually serving as director and president.



Peter was heavily involved with the Episcopal Church, including his induction to the Order of St. John, long service as Head Usher at St. Mary the Virgin, founder of the Episcopal Sanctuary and key benefactor to The Bishop's Ranch in Healdsburg, CA.



In addition to his church involvement, Peter was equally passionate about music, history and the arts. He took pride in being from a California pioneering family, descended from early Italian merchants and marble importers.



A lifetime member and board director of The Society of California Pioneers, Peter was also involved with The California Historical Society. As well as being a significant supporter of the San Francisco Opera and Ballet, he was a patron of the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, CT. Musically speaking, Peter was a fan of show tunes, particularly Broadway and Cole Porter musicals.



Peter was a longstanding member of several clubs and organizations, including the Bohemian Club (54 years, with 25 years as Chairman of the Art Collections Committee and member of Medicine Lodge Camp), the Pacific Union Club, the Burlingame Country Club, Villa Taverna, San Francisco Cotillion.



Peter is survived by his sister Judith Musto Hachman and her husband, Timothy; his niece Carter Kathleen Hachman Jackson and her family, husband Paul and children, Imogen and James; his nephew Timothy Dervin Musto Hachman and his family, wife Elizabeth and daughters, Charlotte, Cecilia, and Caroline; and his long-time close companion, Peter Gilliam.



Peter will be cremated and interred at St. Mary the Virgin. A small family memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Peter's memory to St. Mary the Virgin, 2325 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94123 and/or The Society of California Pioneers, 101 Montgomery Street Suite 150. San Francisco, CA 94129.





