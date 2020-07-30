Peter Packard, M.D.03/14/1927 - 07/29/2020Dr. Peter Packard died peacefully after a long illness at his home in Hillsborough, California at the age of ninety-three. He was born March 14, 1927 in Evanston, Il, the youngest of Marianna and George Packard's three children. His brother Dick and his sister Marianna Jr. preceded him in death.A brilliant and precocious student, Peter obtained his medical degree from the University of California at the tender age of twenty-one. After a stint as an Air Force physician, where he attained the rank of Captain, he began his medical practice in San Mateo, where he was a beloved and highly respected physician for fifty years until his retirement in 1991. In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Packard served as clinical professor at UCSF School of Medicine for many years, as well as serving several terms as Chief of Staff at Mills-Peninsula hospital. He received many honors and awards for his contributions to medicine.Peter is survived by his second wife and the love of his life, Mary Jane Packard. He was the much-loved father of four children from his first marriage: Louise (Larry), Georgia, Victoria and Adam, and a beloved stepfather to his three step-children, Patricia, Caroline (David), and Charles (Un Hui). Known affectionately as Papa, Peter had nine grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jason), Christine (John), Gabi (Evan), Jeremy (Jennifer), Sarah (Russell), Annie (Zack), Vance (Shayna), Danielle (Andrew), and Peter, as well as seven great-grandchildren. The family is incredibly grateful to Peter's wonderful caregivers, Gemma Mayo and Irene Catiis for the tender love and care they showed him for many years.A memorial service will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mills-Peninsula Foundation or UCSF Foundation.