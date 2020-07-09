Peter Pierucci

Peter Samuel Pierucci

September 14, 1978 - June 29, 2020





Peter Samuel Pierucci, devoted husband and father of two children, passed away on June 29, 2020, at his home in Superior, Colorado.



Pete was born in Hayward, California on September 14, 1978 and grew up in Lafayette, California, where he attended St. Perpetua School. He graduated from De La Salle High School in 1996, where he was a two-time BVAL wrestling champion. Pete attended the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he earned his BA in Creative Writing. Pete spent most of his career in the craft brew industry, working at Twisted Pine Brewing in Boulder for 10 years and as the Director of Logistics at Left Hand Brewing in Longmont for the last 11 years. He was extremely proud of the relationships he built throughout his career; his time at both breweries brought him joy and profound personal fulfillment.



Near the end of his life, Pete shared: "Don't spend your life wishing for something that can't be. Spend your life enjoying all the beautiful things around you. It's ok to miss things that aren't there, but not if you're missing all the things that are. And if it happens to be me that you're missing, love your life. Enjoy the hell out of it, 110%; everything that you've got. Throw it at it, and enjoy it. Share that with me."



Pete had unbridled enthusiasm for the Oakland Athletics, music, his family, and his friends. He will best be remembered for his kindness, empathy, compassion, an uncanny ability to recite baseball statistics, and regale those he loved with Bad Dad Jokes. In honor of Pete, play whiffle ball with anyone, anywhere. Shout, "Let's Go Oakland" at the ballpark, even, and especially, if the A's aren't taking the field. Share Roald Dahl's "Danny, the Champion of the World" with your kids, and create an adventure to Hazell's Wood. Obsessively listen to and quote Todd Snider. Pick up a new instrument and learn duets you have no intention of mastering. " Happy life. Why would you have anything else?"





Pete's legacy will always be treasured by his wife Holly Pritchard, their sons, Calvin and Julian; his parents, Ernest and Adrienne Pierucci of Lafayette, California; his brother Richard Pierucci of Irving, Texas, his nephew Raymond Pierucci and nieces Sophia and Anna Pierucci; his aunt Rita Pierucci and cousins David (wife Jessica), Katie and John Pierucci (fiancée Alexis Wisely), Naftali Beane Rutter and Alyson Schacherer, and Melina Centomani (partner Matt Meyer), Liz Longoria, all of his Pritchard relatives, and his family of friends.



Heartfelt gratitude to Lee Pritchard, Liz Longoria, Kim Pritchard, Raymond, Sophia and Anna Pierucci, Pete's parents and brother, Jason Ingram, Maura Kelley, and the Left Hand, One Team, crew for the love and support demonstrated for Pete and his family over the last months of his life. He felt truly loved.



Celebrations of Pete's life will be held in California and Colorado at a later date, when groups can safely gather. Memorial donations may be sent to any inclusive charity or non-profit cancer charity.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store