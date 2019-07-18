Peter Francis Schwab 1952-2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved Peter Francis Schwab. On his most recent adventure, he lost his life on a boating expedition down the Colorado River.

Peter was born and raised in San Francisco by Mary Ann and the late Francis Schwab. He attended Saint Brendan's Elementary School, Saint Ignatius High School, and graduated from UC Davis. Living in San Francisco, Peter met his wife, Ann, and raised their three children. Peter worked for over 30 years for the City of and County of San Francisco. Peter and Ann lived in San Francisco until 2016, when they moved to Peter's family home in Healdsburg, CA to retire. Peter continued to frequent San Francisco often to spend time with his mother, Mary Ann and brother, Vincent who still reside there. Peter is also survived by his wife of 37 years and children, Anthony (Rebecca), Natalie (Din), and Vivian.

Peter was a lover of nature and travel. He explored the world with his wife and children, traveling in over 15 countries. He enjoyed learning about different cultures, making connections with people all around the world. He loved all outdoor activities including hiking, canoeing, gardening, and swimming. He recently went on several backpacking trips with friends. Peter also became an enthusiastic wine maker with his brother. Together they made delicious wine under the family label Schwab, & Sons for about 20 years.

Peter would describe himself as a "chill guy". We describe him as an incredibly loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He always made those around him smile and laugh with his great humor and light. We carry him in our hearts and thoughts forever.

In honor of Peter's generosity, those who wish can make a donation to Martin de Porres House of Hospitality for the homeless in San Francisco.

A memorial mass will be held for Peter on July 27th at 1pm, with a Rosary at 12:30pm at St. Brendan's Catholic Church in San Francisco.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019