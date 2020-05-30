Peter S. Sommer

June 3, 1928 - May 20, 2020

Peter S. Sommer peacefully passed away at his Mill Valley home on May 20, 2020. Peter was born and raised in San Francisco as a third-generation San Franciscan, born June 3, 1928 to Genevieve (Jenny) and Peter Sommer, Sr. His beloved brother, Allen E. Sommer, preceded him in death. Peter attended Lowell High School and graduated from Cal Berkeley. Peter spent his career as a proprietor of high-end wine stores, opening a store in the San Francisco Cannery at Fisherman's Wharf and the Sonoma Wine Exchange on the historic Sonoma Plaza. In retirement Peter and his wife, Dylis, spent much of their time volunteering in the community. They were avid adventurers and traveled the world, volunteering overseas for Habitat for Humanity. They volunteered as teachers aides in an elementary school in the San Rafael Canal District. Peter also was a business mentor for the non-profit organization, SCORE. Peter is survived by his loving wife of over 45 years Dylis Sommer, his daughters Catherine Anne Bibeau, Anne Louise Sommer, his two grandchildren Jessica Feivou (Blair) and Scott Bibeau (Melissa), along with his six great-grandchildren. Peter loved his Mill Valley home, enjoying many evenings sitting on the deck beneath the redwood trees with friends and family, sipping wine while listening to opera music.



