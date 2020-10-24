1/
Peter Stewart
Peter D. Stewart
1937-2020
Peter was born in San Francisco to Donald H. and Maria A. Stewart. He grew up in he West Portal neighborhood and attended West Portal, Aptos, and Lincoln High School. For many years he and his family lived in Sonoma where Peter worked for The Santa Rosa Press Democrat.
In retirement he and JoAnne, his wife of over fifty years, moved to Alta, Wyoming where JoAnne died in 2011. Peter is survived by his sons Dirk and Paul, his daughter, Pilar, four grandchildren and his sister, JoAnn Stewart.
Peter had a gift for friendship and remained close to some fellow members of his Lincoln class of 1955.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
