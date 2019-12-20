Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Bray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Thomas Bray


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Thomas Bray Obituary
Peter Thomas Bray

September 21, 1958 - December 17, 2019

Bray, Peter Thomas, died Tuesday afternoon, December 17, 2019. He was 61. Life Partner of Gilbert Villegas, and son of A. Philip and Grace McCarthy Bray, Peter is survived by siblings Bernard, Eileen, Mary and Florence; uncle Kevin Bray; nieces Grace, McCarthy, Kristine, Mikaela, Shayla, Sheena, and nephews Corey, Aidan, and Ethan. A gentle man, accommodating and often quiet, always with time for those around him. Sometimes hard to follow but usually wickedly on point, demanding honesty of those close to him. He was a chaplain and storyteller, benefactor of several social and civil rights organizations, and he had a corporate career. Email Gilbert for memorial lunch celebration gathering information, [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -