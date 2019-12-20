|
|
Peter Thomas Bray
September 21, 1958 - December 17, 2019Bray, Peter Thomas, died Tuesday afternoon, December 17, 2019. He was 61. Life Partner of Gilbert Villegas, and son of A. Philip and Grace McCarthy Bray, Peter is survived by siblings Bernard, Eileen, Mary and Florence; uncle Kevin Bray; nieces Grace, McCarthy, Kristine, Mikaela, Shayla, Sheena, and nephews Corey, Aidan, and Ethan. A gentle man, accommodating and often quiet, always with time for those around him. Sometimes hard to follow but usually wickedly on point, demanding honesty of those close to him. He was a chaplain and storyteller, benefactor of several social and civil rights organizations, and he had a corporate career. Email Gilbert for memorial lunch celebration gathering information, [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 23, 2019