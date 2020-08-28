Phebe Sandberg

Phebe Evans Sandberg
July 17, 1925 - August 9, 2020
Phebe Evans Sandberg, 95, passed away of natural causes on August 9, 2020. She is survived by her sisters Roberta Bryant and Eleanor Dale, and her children Christie May and Robert Sandberg.
Phebe was born into the McClure clan in Whittier, Ca. and graduated with a teaching degree from Whittier college. It was there she met her shy and enigmatic husband, E. A. (Sandy) Sandberg, who had returned to Whittier College after serving in WWII. They had a long and loving 58 year marriage; Sandy passed in 2006.
Phebe was a mover, a shaker, and a participator. She was often cited and awarded for leadership and dedication. She had a zest for life, always determined and with a "can-do" attitude. She taught P.E. at Crestmoor High School until she was 51, then embarked on a second career as a travel consultant until the age of 83. Full of pep and enthusiasm, she traveled extensively with friends and family for many years around the country and around the world. She took her last cruise up the Columbia River at 93 years old, followed by a road trip at 94.
She was an active participant and leader in many organizations, including American Cancer Society
, PTA, Girl Scouts, United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, AAUW and PEO. Sometimes tardy but always prepared, she could be counted on to deliver her best.
Phebe will be remembered for her youthful spirit, persistent determination, unfailingly cheerful demeanor and "spiffy" attire. She was a a gracious host with a comfortable home.
Phebe's dogged resolution and wish for independence influenced her last 48 hours: she refused to "give up" by laying down. Thus, she peacefully passed away sitting up with her favorite view of the airport and the San Francisco Bay.
Please send reflections or stories of Phebe to Legacy.com
. We will compile your comments and stories into a virtual memorial that will be presented in the near future.
RIP Mighty Phebe!