John Philip "Phil" McGee
February 14, 1936 - May 15, 2019Resident of Sonoma, Phil McGee, passed away with family by his side. He is survived by his wife Cheryl (Kostner), his sons John (Melanie), Louis and Patrick (Sheryl), granddaughter Natalie, sister Anne (Cliff) Righetti and their family.
Phil was a proud SI and USF graduate and a retired police officer from the SFPD.
Friends may visit in Sonoma at Duggan's Mission Chapel on June 3 from 3pm to 6pm and are invited to attend the Rosary at 6pm. A Funeral Mass celebrating Phil's life will be held on Tuesday June 4 at 11am at St. Francis Solano. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019