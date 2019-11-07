|
|
Philip L. Bailey
1926 - 2019Philip L. Bailey, a longtime Menlo Park resident before his move to assisted living, died on June 4, 2019 at age 93. Even as Parkinson's and dementia caused his physical and cognitive abilities to decline, Phil retained his sociability, sense of humor, and love of wordplay.
Phil was born in Boise, Idaho to Benjamin C. Bailey, a Presbyterian minister, and Lela Bailey, a piano teacher. He loved music all his life, especially the composers of the romantic period.
Drafted into the army near the end of World War II, he served in the Philippines and in occupied Japan.
He graduated from Stanford University in 1950 and was a passionate, lifelong fan of all things Stanford, especially Stanford football. He stayed in close touch with his Theta Chi fraternity brothers, and shared his enthusiasm and extensive knowledge of Cardinal athletics by volunteering at the Stanford Hall of Fame.
During summers while in college, he worked at the Bunker Hill Silver Mine in Idaho. After graduation, he joined an insurance training program in New York City. He had fond memories of sharing a brownstone on West 10th St. in Greenwich Village, and taking the train up to West Point to attend football games.
Deciding that business-to-business sales was a better fit than insurance, he worked for RCA Corp in the East, Midwest and Northwest. During an Academy Awards broadcast in the 1950s, he was actively involved in managing the RCA product display--a LIFE Magazine photo of that event shows him at arm's length from John Wayne. He spent most of his career as an account rep at Continental Can Company and made many friends among his colleagues and customers. His children still remember the summer of root beer, when the garage was full of crates of the canned soft drink and they drank root beer floats every day. When Continental Can transferred him to their San Francisco office in the Russ Building, it was a dream come true, as he loved the Bay Area and never wanted to live anywhere else.
He was comfortable in any social situation and always the last one to leave a party. An avid tennis player until his 80s and a member of the Foothills Club in Palo Alto, he once remarked "You can't play the same game of tennis at 80 as you did at 60."
Phil had three children with his first wife, Ann, whom he met at Stanford. After the marriage ended, he married Erika Rangel in 1973. Phil and Erika enjoyed many trips with friends in Germany (Erika's birthplace) and other parts of Europe. Erika cared for him attentively during his illness before preceding him in death in 2017.
The family is grateful to the staff and caregivers at The Abigail in Redwood City and to Pathways Hospice, not only for looking after his medical needs, but also for appreciating his friendliness and humor and having fun with him.
Phil is survived by daughters Janet Bailey of San Francisco and Jennifer Bailey of San Jose, son Bruce Bailey of Centennial, CO, sister Nancy Andrews of Golden, CO, and four grandchildren.
Donations may be made in memory of Philip Bailey to the Stanford Fund.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019