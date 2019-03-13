San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Philip Brady

Philip Brady Obituary
Philip M. Brady

Adoring father to Colleen (Larry) Laurent, Philip (Stewart), Michael, Kristy; predeceased by daughter Shannon. Loving grandfather to Sara & Anna Laurent, and Ella & Cia Brady. Cherished brother to Mary (Dan) Alves, Tom (Galynn), Kathleen (Al) Divella, Terri, and Br. Chris Brady, FSC. Loving companion of Beverly Hovencamp. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Juvenile Diabetes Fund. The Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 25 at 11:00AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 221 Valley St., S.F.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019
