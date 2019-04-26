Philip John Fox March 10, 1941 - April 13, 2019 Philip John Fox passed away on April 13th at the age of 78. Born in Easton, PA, to John and Marjorie Fox, he was a 9th generation Pennsylvanian. He studied Civil Engineering at Lafayette College and continued his education at Harvard Business School. Phil came to San Francisco on a consulting assignment in '67, fell in love with the city, and never left.



Phil's career spanned 43 years including consulting, small business, and investment management--always with an entrepreneurial flair for new ideas and products. After he retired, he continued to be captivated by financial markets, even talking about his favorite stock picks in his final days. Outside of work, he delighted in the pursuits of his children, was an avid reader and even penned a few books himself, became an accomplished golfer as a nearly 50-year member of the Olympic Club, enjoyed sunny days at the Ann Curtis Swim Club and on trips to Hawaii with his family, captured a number of Bridge master points, and took up ballroom dancing in his later years. He will be sorely missed.



Phil's four children brought him great joy. He is survived by daughters Alison Mazzola (Simon), Kari Sontag (Michael), and Alexandra Fox, and son Kevin Fox. He leaves grandchildren Michael, Lily, and Henry. Phil encouraged his children to strive for academic and professional success, but not take life too seriously. They remember fondly his "dad-isms," such as, "have a positive attitude and a sense of humor." His final wish was that his children would all love and care for each other. Phil is also survived by his sister Susan Bedell, his brother Douglas Fox (Rhonnie), and the mothers of his children, Anadel Fox and Maureen Fox.



A reception to celebrate his life is scheduled for May 5, 2019 at the clubhouse of the Presidio Golf & Concordia Club at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary