Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
SF Columbarium.
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Miyamoto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Miyamoto


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Miyamoto Obituary
Philip Masaru Miyamoto

October 22, 1933 - February 28, 2020

Loving husband of Ella Tom Miyamoto for over 50 years and father of Paul Michael (LeeAnn) and Peter Marc (Ayako), passed away on February 28 after a short illness. He leaves six loved and adored grandchildren, Melanie, Jordan, Joseph, Marissa, Maya, Lauren, and his brothers Don (Joyce) and Keith (Shirley).
Phil was born in Berkeley as the first son of Joe and Asaye Mae Miyamoto, and raised in San Francisco. During World War II, the family was removed from the Bay Area and was incarcerated in Heart Mountain, Wyoming. After the war, the family returned to San Francisco. Despite his earlier internment, Phil served his country in the US Army as a medic in Korea.
Phil graduated from the College of the Pacific in Stockton (1955) and the UC Berkeley School of Law (Boalt Hall 1963). He practiced law for over 50 years working for the State of California as an attorney and later as a judge. He retired as a Worker's Compensation Judge. There will be a small memorial service on Friday, March 6, at the SF Columbarium.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -