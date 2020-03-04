|
|
Philip Masaru Miyamoto
October 22, 1933 - February 28, 2020Loving husband of Ella Tom Miyamoto for over 50 years and father of Paul Michael (LeeAnn) and Peter Marc (Ayako), passed away on February 28 after a short illness. He leaves six loved and adored grandchildren, Melanie, Jordan, Joseph, Marissa, Maya, Lauren, and his brothers Don (Joyce) and Keith (Shirley).
Phil was born in Berkeley as the first son of Joe and Asaye Mae Miyamoto, and raised in San Francisco. During World War II, the family was removed from the Bay Area and was incarcerated in Heart Mountain, Wyoming. After the war, the family returned to San Francisco. Despite his earlier internment, Phil served his country in the US Army as a medic in Korea.
Phil graduated from the College of the Pacific in Stockton (1955) and the UC Berkeley School of Law (Boalt Hall 1963). He practiced law for over 50 years working for the State of California as an attorney and later as a judge. He retired as a Worker's Compensation Judge. There will be a small memorial service on Friday, March 6, at the SF Columbarium.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020