Philip M. Montesano, Sr. 1941-2019 Philip Montesano, Sr. passed away in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons Michael (Tiffany) and Andrew, and grandsons August and Arlo. He is also survived by his brothers David (Molly) and Chris (Joan), his dear Aunt Lee, his cousins Gary and Randy (Cathy) and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Lorie (Armand).

The son of Philip and Aurora, Phil was born in Oakland, raised in Crockett, Rodeo and Vallejo, and spent the majority of his life in Pacifica, CA. He will be remembered fondly by his family for his love of western movies, salty meats, and any kind of pie.

Phil received BA and MA degrees from the University of San Francisco. He also held California State Credentials for teaching, administration and as a librarian. He received an MLS from San Jose State University and earned a PhD in US history from UC Santa Barbara.

After teaching classes for SFUSD, University of Santa Clara, at the Presidio, and at San Francisco State, Phil settled in as a teacher and librarian at Westmoor High School in Daly City, and as a longtime faculty member at City College of San Francisco, touching hundreds of lives. As a historian and scholar, Phil also published articles on San Francisco history, Italian-American history in California, and African-American history in California.

At the repeated request of the deceased, there will be no services. Phil would prefer that we all "Go raise a glass and enjoy a good dinner with your family!" His ashes will be interred at Skylawn Cemetery in San Mateo, CA. In lieu of flowers, Phil asked that you consider a donation to the Sempervirens Fund, Save the Redwoods, or a similar group.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019