Philip Bruce Seelinger May 5, 1934-April 3, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Philip Seelinger, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Philip leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Janet Seelinger, his daughters Amy Rimac (Tony), Annelaine Clauss (Eric) and Jody Atherton (John). He also leaves behind his cherished grandson, Anthony Rimac, niece Allyson Seelinger Holminski (Frank) and nephew Dennison Lee Seelinger. Philip was predeceased by his parents, Horace and Claire Seelinger, his twin brother Lee Dennison Seelinger, his sister-in-law Joyce Seelinger and Trevor Holminski.



Philip was born in Michigan and graduated from Albion college along side his brother, Lee. He served in the United States Army before starting a successful career as an actuary. He retired from Levi Strauss & Co. in 1994. In 1961 Philip was lucky enough to meet Janet Wormley in a parking lot on their way to a Young Republicans meeting. Something interesting must have happened in that meeting because both Janet and Philip became life-long Democrats soon after.



Philip lived a long, full life filled with love and adventure. He was fortunate enough to experience a life-long love affair with Janet. Together they worked hard to provide for their family, traveled to many continents and enjoyed long relationships with their treasured friends.



While Philip's death leaves a big hole in our family, we wouldn't give up his presence in our lives for anything in the world. Our hearts are broken but we are so thankful for the adventures we all had together.



Please contact the family directly for information on the memorial service.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary