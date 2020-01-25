|
Philip C. Spickler
March 6, 1931 - January 17, 2020Born in Detroit, last of four siblings, Phil was a sickly child who became strong and healthy with Dianetics when he was in college. He had a multifaceted career: surveyor, construction engineer (he worked on Titan II missile sites around Tucson, and on Dulles Airport); Scientology auditor, minister, and mission holder who had worked with Hubbard in the 50s and founded Scientology missions in Detroit and the SF Bay Area; and a substitute teacher in the Sequoias Union High School District and the Palo Alto School District. After retiring from Scientology he lived for 6 years on a sailboard in south Florida.
He was married three times, to Kathy, Teri, and Julie; he had four children, 2 step-children, and nine grandchildren.
Words cannot capture his amazing spirit. All who knew him will greatly miss him.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020