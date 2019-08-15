Home

Phillip JosephBegin III

January 28, 1973 ~ August 7, 2019

Late of Millbrae and of Los Angeles County, passed away suddenly in Alameda County on August 7, 2019. Devoted son of Phillip, Jr. and Kum Begin. Dear brother of Jacob (his wife Rose). Loving uncle of James and Nicholas. Dear great nephew of the late Dan (his wife Ann) Begin. Also survived by his uncle Dick (his wife Mary) Begin along with many cousins.
A native of San Francisco, California, age 46 years.
A graduate of Mills High School, Foothill Conservatory and Boston University. A former Cub Scout and Boy Scout along with a San Mateo County Sheriff's Explorer. At 15 years old taught catechism at Saint Dunstan's School. A member of SAG/AFTRA recently acknowledged for his work in Motion Pictures.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, August 22, 2019 after 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae. Visitation will continue after 6:30 PM at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Committal will follow at Skylawn Cemetery in San Mateo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
