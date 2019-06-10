Phillip Frank Marovich November 5, 1954 - May 27, 2019 Phil passed away at age 64 after a long illness.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Margaret, his sister Diana Mason (Ray), and brother Vincent (Judi deceased). Brother Bruce (Paddie) passed the day after. He leaves behind his sister Lil (Tony) Giovanzana, his beloved nephew Frank Marovich, in which he shared a special father/son like bond, his nieces, Lisa Willett (Tim), Jennifer Lucchese (John), Gina Coello (Anthony), and Judi Mason, his nephews, Tom Marovich, Ray Mason (Joanna), Matt Mason (Samantha), his great nephew Frank Jr, (Ashley), and great niece Danielle, and many other great nieces ad nephews.



He loved his classic cars, and had a great knowledge of history. He worked 30 years at the SF Water Dept. and cherished his many friends from that time. He appreciated his loyal friends who visited tirelessly over the last 8 months. In retirement he enjoyed his monthly lunches with the Water Dept. group, taking care of his cherished cars, and his quiet time reading at the beaches in Pacifica.



Celebration of Life Tuesday June 18th, 1:00pm at South San Francisco Elks Club, 920 Stonegate Drive So. San Francisco, CA

