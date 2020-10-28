Phillips Perkins

Phillips Johnson Perkins
1964-2020
Phillips Johnson Perkins passed away at his home this week after a brief illness. With his passing, we mourn the loss of an exceptionally compassionate, insightful, humble, patient, funny, savvy and gracious soul. The tremendous breadth and depth of his impact on others is evident in the overwhelming sentiments being shared by those whose lives he touched. Phil saw and brought out the best in others, and he had a unique ability to recognize the funny side of humanity. Our world will not be the same without him, though his generous spirit and legacy will live on in the hearts of those who received his gifts.
Phillips was born on January 19, 1964, the son of Grace Johnson Perkins and Dr. Roland K. Perkins. He graduated from Town School for Boys, Lick Wilmerding High School in San Francisco and from UC Santa Barbara with a degree in accounting. At Santa Barbara, he met his beloved wife Eileen Huberty while on the UCSB Sailing team; they were married at St. Vincent de Paul Church in San Francisco in 1995 and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this past summer.
Upon graduation from UCSB, Phillips joined the accounting firm of Price Waterhouse, where he became a certified public accountant. He then joined Security Pacific Leasing Company, which subsequently became Bank of America, where he worked for the past 31 years. Most recently, he served as Managing Director for Bank of America running the International Asset Finance and Global Commercial Air Businesses for the Bank's Leasing group. In this capacity, he established the Bank's Leasing business in Ireland and substantially grew the business in Europe and Asia Pacific. This role, which involved extensive international travel, included a 5-year period in which he and Eileen lived in Dublin, Ireland; London, England and Hong Kong. As a result of living in and overseeing offices in countries around the world, Phil developed very dear friends around the globe, including colleagues with whom he worked at many different hours of the day and night.
Outside of work, Phillips was a passionate sailor and sportsman. He was a member of The St. Francis Yacht Club, where he served on the Board of Directors and Finance Committee and established a young members' group. His name is inscribed on many of the Club's most notable trophies, including Yachtsman of the Year, the Aldo Alessio Perpetual Trophy and the Commodore's Cup. He was also a member of the San Francisco Yacht Club, where he grew up sailing in the Junior Sailing program – later serving as a Junior Sailing instructor. Phillips, his brothers and friends competed in sailing regattas around the world, and he won the International Knarr Championships (IKC) four times crewing for his brothers Chris and Jon. He served as chairman and host of the IKCs at the San Francisco Yacht Club in the summer of 2019, which reunited longstanding friends and competitors from Norway and Denmark. Phillips sailed in the Transpac Race from California to Hawaii three times, in the Newport to Bermuda race twice and in the Pacific Cup. He particularly loved to race on SF Bay, where he masterfully navigated ever-shifting currents and winds. Though he loved to win, he was the consummate sportsman and would be the first to help his adversaries put away their sails at the end of a regatta (and to join them for a beer). In addition to sailing, Phil was also an avid bicyclist and hiker with regular weekend rides up Mt. Tamalpais, and hikes in the Marin headlands. He also enjoyed fishing, playing tennis and golfing.
As much as Phil loved his work and sports, he especially loved connecting with people. He developed close friendships in every facet of his life, including childhood, college, neighborhood, professional, and sports circles. With his quick wit, he drew endless laughs. Beyond this good humor, his extraordinary kindness and empathy allowed him to effortlessly say and do the right things at the perfect moment. This kindness extended to his dogs, who were an extremely important part of his life.
Of all his many loves, family was at the very top of the list for Phil. He is survived by his wife, Eileen Perkins (Marin County), his mother, Grace Johnson Perkins (San Francisco), his three brothers: Roland (Boston), Christopher and Jonathan (both of San Francisco), and their wives, Adelene, Brooke and Sonja. He is also survived by Eileen's two sisters and their husbands: Terri and Taymour Ravandi (Davis, CA) and Patti and PJ Smith (Orange County). In addition, he is survived by nine adoring nieces and nephews: Macie, Michael, Roland, Grace, Charlie, Johnny, and Tess Perkins and Brendon and Matthew Smith. Phil made time to play every imaginable game with them throughout their childhoods (and beyond!), which featured prominently during the annual cousin sleepovers that he and Eileen hosted. He is also survived by many close Johnson family aunts, uncles and cousins, and dear family friend Ute Bowes. Phillips is pre-deceased by his father, Dr. Roland K. Perkins, and his father, mother and sister-in-law, Roy, Margaret and Donna Huberty, all of whom cherished him.
There will be a small, private funeral and burial at sea for Phillips, with a celebration of life ceremony for his many friends and family at a later time – we hope within the next year.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Belvedere Cove Foundation to support deserving junior sailors.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with Phillips' family and friends, please visit Phillips' remembrance site at forevermissed.com
.