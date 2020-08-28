Phyllis Hills Meek Jayred
December 24, 1919 - August 22, 2020
How does one do justice to an amazing woman who has truly lived life to its fullest for 100 years and 8 months? Fly fisherwoman, speedboat racer, golfer, painter, author, glass blower, knitter, needlepointer, bridge player, volunteer and accomplished floral designer to name some of her experiences and hobbies.
Phyllis Hope Hills Meek Jayred was born in Berkeley, grew up in Piedmont and New York. She was the middle daughter of A.H. Hills and Minnie Peterson Hills (Petie). Her father and uncle, Reuben, founded the Hills Bros. Coffee Co. in 1878 in San Francisco. Phil, as she preferred to be called, had an older sister, Barbara Gene (BG) Hills Topping and a younger sister, Merilyn Hills Burnham.
Phil attended Ransom's School in Piedmont, Anna Head's, Briarcliffe in NY and Cal Berkeley. She pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma and maintained her sorority friendships throughout the years, attending numerous alum events. She was also the consummate sports fan of all Cal athletics, the Golden State Warriors and the SF Giants. She could name the rosters of teams through her 90's eagerly watching every game possible.
Family occasions were an important part of her life, whether locally or in Tahoe at the family home on the Truckee River. Her beloved father taught her fly fishing, dressed in coat and tie while fishing of course. She remained passionate about her sport and traveled many places with friends over the years to Montana, Oregon, and Colorado.
In 1941 Phil married the love of her life and best friend, Ollie Meek, the daredevil, rascal, and prankster whom she had known while growing up in Piedmont. In her words, she doesn't remember when they met, he was "just always there". The separation of over 3 years during the war was difficult, but they survived and settled in Lafayette and then Piedmont.
They had 3 children, Diana Meek Alrich, Merilee Meek Eaton (Sam), and Joe Oliver Meek (Else) plus their niece, Sherry Topping Dumke (Dick), whom they brought into their family in 1954 with warmth and love.
Phil was active in everything and held numerous leadership roles: Junior League, Hill Branch of Children's Hospital, Claremont Country Club and her love, Piedmont Garden Club. She was always artistic and created stunning award-winning needlepoint while also honing her skills at floral design. She studied Ikebana and proceeded to win awards in flower shows besides becoming a Garden Club of America floral design judge.
Another part of her life with Ollie was boat racing! They both loved speed and boats, and an exciting moment occurred when she won the Ladies Championship speedboat race at Tahoe.
Sadness entered her life when Ollie died in 1981 of lung cancer. Being a resilient, determined woman, she began going to the gym and training to keep herself healthy. She continued this regimen until the COVID-19 virus and the gym closed – she was 100 and Oakwood's oldest member!
Love fortunately entered her life again, and she married an old friend and widower from Piedmont, Malcolm Jayred. They had 17 wonderful years together blending their two families.
One of her crowning glories, and there were many, was writing her memoir, "The Trip of My Lifetime", at age 89. It reads like a history of the Greatest Generation, sparkling with humor, compassion and love. Her escapades were endless and give readers an insight into a slice of her life, including all her photos that she had filed away for years.
Cooking was another delight, and she collected recipes and multiple cookbooks all her life. Phil loved photography developing her own pictures in a darkroom during her teenage years. Reading anything and everything was a passion that she continued up until the end. To her, knowledge was always important, and one never stopped learning, even at 100! Travel excited her, and she visited many continents, including a boat trip down the Amazon River in her late 80's. At age 90 she decided to take up glass blowing, took classes and learned to use a blowtorch!
GG was the Grand Matriarch of a large family: Nieces, Bonnie Burnham Potter (August Anema), Dena Burnham Johnson, (Bjarne), Nancy Northon Siegel, (Penn), Nephews Clark Burnham Jr, Darry Dawson, Rick Northon (all deceased), grandchildren Hannah Alrich Creasy (James), Brian Dunn (Katie), Kevin Dunn (deceased), Chris Eaton, Cristy Dumke Clarke, (David), Mike Dumke (Amy), Molly Dumke Wendt (Jeff), and great-grandchildren Wren Creasy, Oliver Creasy, Liam Dunn, Harlow Dunn, Kelly Clarke, Kate Clarke, Lily Clarke, Nick Dumke, Sara Dumke, RJ Dumke, Kelsey Wendt, Jamie Wendt, Keri Wendt. Stepson and family Tom and Birgitt Jayred, Brian and Austin Jayred. Her sons-in-law, Dick Dumke (deceased) and Sam Eaton always held special places in her heart.
We want to express special gratitude to her caregiver, Moni Marriott, for her devotion and caring, and also to Aegis Moraga Assisted Living Facility for their compassion during her last several weeks.
There will not be a memorial service due to the pandemic, however, the Celebration of Her Life was actually held at her 100th birthday last December, which she was thrilled to attend and be a living part, enjoying visiting with all her friends and reminiscing about old times. She will always be fondly remembered for her indomitable spirit and love of life.
If desired, a donation in her memory may be made to the Piedmont Beautification Foundation, 120 Vista Ave., Piedmont, CA 94611 or piedmontbeautificationfoundation.org/donate