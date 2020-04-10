|
Phyllis June (Silver) Levin
July 15, 1931 - March 24, 2020Born and raised in Portland, Ore., Phyllis attended Stanford and settled in the Bay Area after graduate studies at Radcliffe. After earning a law degree at Berkeley, she practiced as an early associate at Littler before marrying and raising a family. She was active in community affairs, serving as School Board President in Los Altos. Returning to the legal profession, she practiced for several years before moving to an administrative role. An active senior, she skied until age 80 and enjoyed world travel and RVing with Hal, her husband of 58 years, who passed away last year. Predeceased by her parents, Abe and Ida, and brother, Bill, she is survived by children Alan and Adrienne and grandson Julius.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020