Phyllis (Rusty) Marie Mossman Passed away peacefully Monday June 24, 2019. She suffered from COPD with asthma, CHF and diabetes. She was born July 25, 1937 in Duluth Minnesota. The family moved out west to California when she was 8 years old. She was the daughter of Phillip and Eleanor LeDoux and sister to Robert LeDoux.

She is survived by her eldest daughter Bonnie Demergasso, her grandson, Stephen Demergasso and his wife Tina and their son Anthony Demergasso. Also survived by her sister- in-law Pat Crabb and husband Dennis Crabb, niece Dominic LeDoux, nephew Robert LeDoux, sister-in-law Pat LeDoux, her brother-in-law Ed Bateman and his wife Cher.

Rusty was a devoted and loving mother to Bonnie and Lorna. She was a faithful wife to David G Mossman. Her professional experience included, ballroom dance instructor, cosmetician, teachers aide and bookkeeper. She sought beauty in everything she did and that trait was given to her two daughters. Later in life she joined her daughter Bonnie, to live in San Francisco. She resided at Coventry Place where she received loving care.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 25th, at 11:00am at St. Dominic's Church, (Bush and Steiner Sts).

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 30 to July 21, 2019