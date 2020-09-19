1/1
Phyllis Trieber
Phyllis Trieber
December 17th 1931 - August 24th 2020
***Due to weather conditions last weekend the service for Phyllis Trieber has been rescheduled to 11 AM September 26th, 2020 at Saint Hilary church in Tiburon. The full obituary can be located on Legacy.com .***
Monte's Chapel Of
The Hills 415-453-8440


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saint Hilary Church
Funeral services provided by
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
September 11, 2020
I knew phyllis for lat 20 years of her life. Remember fondly our art classes together at my house on the Lagoon as well as serving together as Eucharistic ministers. As the days and weeks pass, may you and all the family be comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gloria Cruz
Friend
September 11, 2020
Thank you all sharing your very kind words & memories about my beloved Mother. I miss her so but I know she is now in God's hands. Due to poor air quality Saint Hilary's moved her service to 11:00 a.m. on the 26th of Sept. Sincerely, Lisa Fonarow (Trieber)
Lisa Fonarow
Daughter
September 11, 2020
September 9, 2020
As Phyllis' friend for over 70 years, I have been recalling a good many of the wonderful times that she, Bob, my wife Jean, and I shared. Perhaps, what makes those memories especially poignant is that in 1949 it was beautiful Phyllis who "fixed me up" for a blind date with Jean. I regret that I don't recall properly thanking her...
Bob Peters
Friend
September 9, 2020
September 8, 2020
To my dear friends Lisa and Bruce,
I was blessed to have spent a bit of time with your mother, she reminded me so much of my mother as her faith and early years were very similar and their devote commitment to her children and extended families. The obituary on this page could not have been written more beautifully, she was everything and more stated. My heart and prayers are with you during this time.
Linda Luchessa
Friend
September 7, 2020
Phyllis and my mom, Pat Johanson, were high school friends. The Girls, as they referred to their group, were still getting together for annual lunches up until a few years ago. I was honored to meet Phyllis at a few of the luncheons I was lucky enough to attend. Phyllis was a lovely lady who brightened up the room when she came in. That she was part of a group of friends that stayed together for over 60 years says a lot. I know my mom loved her. Please accept my sincere condolences on your mother's passing.
Karen Johanson
September 6, 2020
My dear cousin Phyllis, who came into my life when I was 10 and she married my adored cousin, Bob Trieber, became a very important person my life. Phyllis was the "matchmaker" person responsible for me meeting my future husband, Jon Levinson, in 1964. She just "knew" that our meeting would lead to marriage. And 56 years later, here we are mourning her passing. In my memory she is still the movie star beautiful 18 year old marrying my very handsome 1st cousin.
With love from Cousins Diane and Jon
Diane Lindauer-Levinson
Family
September 6, 2020
Dear Lisa,

So sorry to hear about your Mom. What an incredible, sweet and wonderful woman. I think about your great Mom and remember her walking us up to the Organ Lady Estate on top of Belvedere Island. We did get to go in and walk around...in my mind FOREVER...what fun for a kid in 7th grade!

All my best Maria Gallagher
Maria Gallagher
Friend
September 4, 2020
What a cherished memory it will always be to think back on the days of innumerable slumber parties, hang-outs, and special occasions on Buckeye Rd. We all wanted to be there more than anyone else's house because Mrs. Trieber was the coolest, nicest, prettiest, most fun mom in the world. It was my privilege to continue to know her for another 40 years and she never lost a step. She made all of our lives infinitely richer and will be so missed by so many. Love love and more love to my Trieber bestie (you know who you are :-) - and the entire extended Trieber family. xox lulu
Lura F
Friend
