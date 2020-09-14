1/1
Pierina Torre Maso
Pierina Torre Maso
November 9, 1934 – September 10, 2020
Pierina "Perry" Maso passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Peninsula Hospital. She is survived by her sister Madeline, her son Andrew, his wife Zoea and cherished grandson Anthony. She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony, daughter Cristina, and parents Pietro and Angela Torre. Perry was very proud of her Italian heritage and was a devout Catholic. Perry was born and raised in North Beach and lived in San Bruno since 1970. Perry loved her gambling trips to Reno and enjoyed watching game shows on TV. She was very devoted to her family and loved being a Nonna. Her son and his family are forever grateful to have so many fond memories of her. Due to COVID funeral services will be private. A celebration of Perry's life will take place at a later date. If you wish to give in Perry's memory please consider a donation to the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford (supportlpch.org), a charity that was very dear to her heart.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
