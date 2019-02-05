Home

Services
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 668-0077
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Star of the Sea
4420 Geary Blvd
View Map
Pierre Ausquy Obituary
Pierre Ausquy

Beloved husband of 63 years to Therese Ausquy. Cherished father of Nicole (Leon) Sorhondo and Jackie (Dominic) Berterretche. Adored grandfather of Jean Marc, Maidere (CJ) and Marielle. Survived by many family members in France.

Pierre Ausquy was born in Arneguy, France and immigrated to the U.S. in 1947 where his American dream was fulfilled. A sheepherder, gardener, and business owner, Dad was a well known member of many Basque and French clubs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Nothing gave him more pleasure than being surrounded by his friends and family, especially if they were playing cards.

Over the years, he sorely missed his friends who had passed and our pain is alleviated knowing what a happy reunion they must be enjoying. Heaven has gained an angel with the brightest twinkle in his eyes.

Our deep felt thanks to his wonderful doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center and his home caregivers in the past few weeks. Dad is at peace and our hearts are full knowing this.

Friends are invited to join in the celebration of his life with a rosary at McAvoy & O'Hara 4545 Geary Blvd on Thursday February 7th at 7:00 Visitation at 6:00. Funeral mass at Star of the Sea 4420 Geary Blvd Friday February 8th at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Star of the Sea Church.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
