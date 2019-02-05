Pierre Ausquy Beloved husband of 63 years to Therese Ausquy. Cherished father of Nicole (Leon) Sorhondo and Jackie (Dominic) Berterretche. Adored grandfather of Jean Marc, Maidere (CJ) and Marielle. Survived by many family members in France.



Pierre Ausquy was born in Arneguy, France and immigrated to the U.S. in 1947 where his American dream was fulfilled. A sheepherder, gardener, and business owner, Dad was a well known member of many Basque and French clubs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Nothing gave him more pleasure than being surrounded by his friends and family, especially if they were playing cards.



Over the years, he sorely missed his friends who had passed and our pain is alleviated knowing what a happy reunion they must be enjoying. Heaven has gained an angel with the brightest twinkle in his eyes.



Our deep felt thanks to his wonderful doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center and his home caregivers in the past few weeks. Dad is at peace and our hearts are full knowing this.



Friends are invited to join in the celebration of his life with a rosary at McAvoy & O'Hara 4545 Geary Blvd on Thursday February 7th at 7:00 Visitation at 6:00. Funeral mass at Star of the Sea 4420 Geary Blvd Friday February 8th at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Star of the Sea Church.







