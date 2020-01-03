|
Pierre Francois Barral
May 6, 1955 - Dec 14, 2019Pierre Barral, 64, passed away surrounded by family. He grew up in Sacramento, CA and received his B.A. in International Relations from SF State. Pierre made his career as a sign & trade show worker for Local Union 510. In retirement, he moved to MN to be closer to his sons and took a once in a lifetime trip to France. Pierre enjoyed cooking, history books, comedies, speaking 8 languages and taking his dog, Loki, for long walks. An eccentric personality and adventurous soul, he loved nothing more than to make others laugh and smile.
His life will be honored with a memorial at a later date. For notifications or to share expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Pierre, please visit his tribute page at www.weremember.com/pierre-barral/0h4y/ or email [email protected] In lieu of flowers or donations, please hug someone you love and tell them how special they are to you.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 20, 2020