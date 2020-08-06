Prescott Ashe

Prescott H. Ashe

April 9, 1967 - July 23, 2020

Prescott H. Ashe passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at the Ashe/O'Day family summer home in Redway, Humboldt County, in the company of his beloved fiancée Shabnam Bhaskaran.



He was born in San Francisco on April 9, 1967. Growing up in Marin County, Prescott alternated between life in Sausalito and summers and holidays with his Hansen grandparents in Humboldt County. He attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel School (Mill Valley) and Tamalpais High School (Mill Valley), succeeded by UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business where he graduated Summa Cum Laude and earned the title of Valedictorian. He was also president of the business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi. He received his law degree from Stanford University Law School.



Prescott's talents for business and finance thrived while with Bain Capital in Boston, after which he co-founded Golden Gate Capital in 2000 in San Francisco, and was associated with the firm for close to twenty years. Other ventures included CEO of Angel Island Capital Services. Colleagues respected not only his professional skills, but also his generous mentorship of younger associates. Amongst many interests were his love of food and wine leading to investment and ownership in many restaurants and wineries, including Nick's Cove; Sea Smoke Vineyards in Santa Rita Hills AVA, Luna Vineyards in Napa, and most notably to the establishment of Ashe Vineyards in Oakville.



Prescott is survived by a loving and close-knit family including sons Max and Dakota, children with his former wife Kristine Klussman; mother Wanda Hansen Ashe; fiancée Shabnam Bhaskaran; sister Elaina, brothers Jay (wife Mary Jo), and Matthew (wife Silvia) Ashe; uncle Pat O'Day; Aunts Mary Rita Ashe and Terry Ashe-Croft; nieces Kendall, Dominique, and Artemisia Ashe, and Andee Solis; Cousins Lois Ladas; Sean, Shannon and Dana O'Day; and Ian, Geoffrey, Douglas, Matthew and Grace Croft. Prescott's father Matthew D. Ashe and aunt Dianne O'Day, and cousin Megan O'Day predeceased him.



He also had dedicated and cherished colleagues and long time friends he loved like family.



A lover of life, and family with a peerless sense of adventure, who spread joy to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed always.



Contributions in Prescott's memory may be made to: The Sausalito Woman's Club Scholarship Fund

120 Central Avenue, Sausalito Ca. 94965



