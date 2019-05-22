Home

Ralph Butterfield

Ralph Butterfield Obituary
Ralph O. Butterfield, AIA

May 4, 1928 - April 7, 2019

Ralph O. Butterfield was a well-known San Francisco architect, practicing for over 50 years. Born in Hannibal, Missouri in 1928, he served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne, received his degree from the University of California School of Architecture and in 1955 entered the firm of Wurster, Bernardi, Emmons under the mentorship of William Wurster. his professional career at WBE was diverse, ranging from custom homes to large and complex developments like award-winning Parkview Heights townhouses, Daniel Burnham Court, and San Francisco Towers. He closed the firm in 1998 and became a developer, designing and building multi-family housing. He retired from practice in 2009.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019
