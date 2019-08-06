|
|
Ralph William Hayward
January 26, 1943 - July 6, 2019On July 6, 2019 at the family second home in Northstar, California Ralph William Hayward died of a heart attack. He was 76 years old.
He was born January 26, 1943 in Colchester, England and in 1965 earned a BSc. in Estate Management from the University of London.
In May 1969 Ralph joined the Grosvenor Estate of London to travel with his new wife Gillian to Hawaii to be part of a fledgling project that was to become Wailea, Maui. Sons Richard and Miles were born in the islands and they enjoyed 10 years of sailing inter island from the Waikiki Yacht Club and happy weekends at their beach house on the North Shore of Oahu.
In 1979 Grosvenor opened an office in San Francisco and the family moved to Tiburon. He continued with the Grosvenor organization in various capacities and at the time of his retirement in 2002 was Chief Executive Officer of Grosvenor Americas and Grosvenor Group Holdings/UK with responsibilities for development and investment projects throughout the world including, Australia, Asia, Canada, Europe, South America and the United States.
Upon retirement Ralph turned his career skills towards the non-profit sector and served on the Satellite Affordable Housing Association board of directors for over 18 years, with much of that time as President. Under his leadership, the company grew from a small local nonprofit housing developer with a dozen staff to one of the largest in the Bay Area with over 75 properties and 200 staff. He was loved, respected and admired by fellow board members and staff for his real estate expertise, his passion to help others, his diplomacy and his inimitable humor.
In Marin Ralph was involved with RVEHA, a non-profit providing housing for low income seniors, for 16 years. He helped the small non profit through its expansion of building a second facility. He served as the Treasurer with four Board Presidents, providing stability and financial security. He was a friend to the residents and board members alike, always with a smile and a positive word.
Dividing time between Tiburon and Tahoe his life was filled with activities including squash, tennis, golf, sailing and skiing. Ralph was a member of the Harbor Point Tennis Club, University Club of San Francisco, life member of the Corinthian Yacht Club and a member of the Pacific Union Club of San Francisco for 34 years.
An avid fan and aficionado of jazz of all genres Ralph was a supporter of music in the Bay Area and benefactor of the legendary Keystone Korner in San Francisco prior to its closing in 1983. He held true to his mantra of 'work hard/play hard', was an eternal optimist and Monty Python fan, personified by his frequent singing and whistling of 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life'.
He is survived by Gillian his wife of 50 years, sons Richard and Miles and Granddaughter Bremze Hayward.
Plans are pending for a future remembrance event.
Donations in his name can be made to:
The Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, PO Box 302, El Granada, CA 94018: bachddsoc.org
'Squash Drive', PO Box 99165, Emeryville, CA 94662: squashdrive.org
RVEHA, PO Box 2969, San Anselmo, CA 94979: TamHouse.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019