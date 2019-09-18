|
Ralph Levin
July 7, 1925 - September 6, 2019Dr. Ralph Levin died peacefully at his home, the Peninsula Regent in San Mateo, surrounded by family & friends on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 94.
Ralph, the son of Sophie (Kamin) and Max Levin, was born in Brooklyn, NY. He was valedictorian of his high school class in 1942. He proudly served his country in the Army during World War II. Before and after his service, Ralph attended Queens College. In 1950 he graduated first in his class at Louisiana State University School of Medicine.
Ralph moved to San Francisco for his residency and settled in San Mateo, where he practiced internal medicine and nephrology for over 40 years. He married Ann Reingold (deceased) in 1952, and they had 3 children, Cori, Cindi and David. After his first marriage ended Ralph married Mary Margaret "Mem" Humber, and they were together for 25 years until her death in 1999. In 2005 Ralph moved to the Peninsula Regent, where he enjoyed a close friendship with Ruth Willard for 7 years until her passing.
Ralph was a devoted duplicate bridge player, avid cross-word puzzle master, and supporter of the arts, environmental causes and gun control. He was a kind, caring, brilliant and extremely social family man. He was especially devoted to maintaining connections with the extended Kamin family and lifelong friends. He will be remembered for his generosity, humor, love of learning and always the greatest appreciator of smiles.
Ralph is survived by his 3 children, his daughter-in-law Julie (Scarpelli) and granddaughter Sophia, and dear cousins Jeffrey, Carol (Reif), Lee and Chana Gilman and their families. He was predeceased by his brother Irving.
Donations may be made in Ralph Levin's memory to: Planned Parenthood, the League of Women Voters or .
A private funeral was held at Skylawn Memorial Park on September 11, 2019.
There will be a memorial gathering on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at the Peninsula Regent in San Mateo starting at 3 PM.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019